CHICAGO — Arguably the first family of reality television is back for another season while a new spin-off from a popular AMC show is ready to make its debut on streaming services.

Season 4 of “Kardashians” is streaming on Hulu on Thursday while “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is already out on AMC+.

Those are just a pair of a number of releases that have happened or will happen this week that were featured in Dean’s Home Video on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with those programs, Dean Richards took a look at season 4 of “Kardashians,” “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” “Flora and Son,” “Gen V,” “Naked Attraction,” and more during the segment.

