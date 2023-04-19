CHICAGO — A show that centers around an ambassador to the UK & a show based on a 1980s psychological thriller are among the new streaming releases this week.

“The Diplomat” stars Keri Russell as the new Ambassador to Britain which debuts Thursday on Netflix. Meanwhile, “Dead Ringers,” which was released in 1988 as a film, gets a new life in 2023 as a Prime Video miniseries that’s set to stream on Friday.

Dean Richards featured both of these on this week’s edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

He also discussed other releases like Season 2 of “Beavis & Butthead,” “Ghosted,” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once and Always,” “Dear Mama,” and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the April 19th WGN Morning News in the video above.

