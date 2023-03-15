CHICAGO – The story of an American football coach who takes on the challenge of leading an English soccer team has been one of the more popular shows on television the last few years.

Now “Ted Lasso” is heading into its third season, which may be the last, with its debut on Wednesday on Apple TV with Jason Sudeikis once again in the lead role for the show.

Dean Richards led off this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” with a preview of the upcoming season of the soccer comedy while also featuring a number streaming shows and movies set to be released this week.

That includes season 2 of “Shadow and Bone,” “Class of ’07,” “Boston Strangler,” “Queen’s Court,” “Bono and the Edge,” and more.

See this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” from March 15’s WGN Morning News in the vide above.

