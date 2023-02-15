CHICAGO – Patrick Stewart is preparing to star as Jean-Luc Picard one more time in the final season of a Star Trek spinoff while another show is back after a nearly four-year hiatus.

The second season of “Carnival Row” on Amazon Prime, which had its first season in 2019, along with the final season of “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+ are part of “Dean’s Home Video” for this week on WGN Morning News.

Dean Richards also takes a look at a few other streaming releases this week, including “Hello Tomorrow,” the final season of “Wu Tang: An American Saga,” part 3 of “The Upshaws,” “Sharper,” and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from February 15 in the video above.

