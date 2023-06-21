CHICAGO — After an award-winning first season, a comedy-drama based in Chicago and concerning one of the city’s favorite foods is back for a second season.

New episodes of “The Bear” are set to be released on Thursday on Hulu as people continue to follow “Carmy” Berzatto, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White as he builds up an Italian Beef shop in Chicago.

Dean Richards previews the release of that show on this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. He also takes a look at the upcoming streaming release of season 2 of “And Just Like That,” “Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion,” a “Walking Dead” spinoff, “Glamorous,” “World’s Best,” and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on the June 21 show in the video above.

