CHICAGO – An Emmy-award-winning show has returned to Netflix for its fifth and perhaps most anticipated season.

This installment of “The Crown,” which is available to stream now, is focusing on the end of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Dean Richards starts off his “Dean’s Home Movies” segment with that show while also featuring others that are already available to stream or set to be released this week. This includes “The English,” “Zootopia +,” “Mammals,” and more.

You can watch this segment from November 9th’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!