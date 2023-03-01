CHICAGO – Another highly-anticipated season of a show in the Star Wars series has been released, and it continues to be quite a journey for the creator of the show

Dean Richards featured the premiere of the third season of “The Mandalorian” in this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” while also featuring a conversation with Jon Favreau about the development of the characters.

He also took a look ahead to releases like “Daisy Jones and The Six,” “Wreck,” season 2 of “Sex/Life,” along with shows from Marlon Wayans and Chris Rock, who is holding his first special since the infamous 2022 Oscars’ slap.

You can see those releases and more in the March 1 edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the WGN Morning News in the video above.

