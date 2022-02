WASHINGTON (WTVO) — To limit infections among drug users, the Biden administration is creating a $30 million grant program for non-profits to buy smoking kits that include crack pipes, among other items, intended to reduce harm.

The grant will provide funds to local governments and non-profits to distribute clean pipes to help make drug use safer for addicts, according to Newsweek. Newsweek reports that the kits are just one piece of equipment on a list of 20 items the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) outlined on the grant application.