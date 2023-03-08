CHICAGO – Over 40 years later, Mel Brooks is giving fans of one of his most popular movies a sequel.

“History of the World: Part II” is being released as a series on Hulu after Part I was released as a film back in 1981. This time fans will have the chance to watch the sketch comedy on historic times in human history over the course of eight episodes.

This is one of a few new programs that is featured in “Dean’s Home Video” this week as Dean Richards looks at some of the streaming releases over the next few days.

He also previewed “UnPrisoned,” “School Spirits,” season 4, part 2 of “You,” “Faraway,” and more.

You can watch “Dean’s Home Video” from the March 8 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!