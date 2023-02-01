CHICAGO – After a strong run in theatres late in 2022 and into 2023, the latest film in the “Black Panther” series is now available at home.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is available to stream now on Disney+ and is one of the programs featured in this edition of “Dean’s Home Movies” on WGN Morning News.

Along with the Marvel Studios hit, Dean Richards looks ahead to the streaming release of season two of “Harlem” and “The Proud Family,” “Pamela: A Love Story,” “Gunther’s Millions,” and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the February 1 show in the video above.

