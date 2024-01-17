This week’s frigid weather makes for a perfect opportunity to stay inside and enjoy the picks of WGN’s Dean Richards in his latest Dean’s Home Video.

They include “Fast X,” the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” series, “Death and Other Details,” in which Chicago’s own Mandy Patinkin plays a detective solving a murder on a luxury cruise ship, a new documentary about June Carter Cash and more.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!