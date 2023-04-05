CHICAGO — It’s been almost 45 years since the release of the iconic musical that featured the times of students at Rydell High.

Now Paramount+ is bringing out a prequel to spotlight the formation of one of the groups of the film.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is streaming on Thursday and features a look at home this group of girls rose to prominence at the school. It was the first program featured by Dean Richards in his most recent “Dean’s Home Video” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

He also took a look at “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Season 3 of “Dave,” Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!,” “On a Wing and a Prayer,” and more of the programs that are set to be released this week.

You can watch the full edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the April 5 show in the video above.