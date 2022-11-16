CHICAGO – After 40 years, there is finally a sequel to one of the most popular movies of the holiday season.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” features the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie as he makes a return home to see old friends and give his kids a special holiday.

That’s one of a few movies and shows that Dean Richards featured in this week’s edition of “Dean’s Home Movies”

You can watch his picks for the programs that have just started streaming or will be this week in the segment from November 16’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

