Dean’s favorite Independence Day movies

WGN’s Dean Richards helps you celebrate Independence Day with a few of his favorite Fourth of July movies.

Independence Day – 1996

Bill Pullman’s inspiring speech as president of the United States in “independence day.”

Lincoln – 2012

Daniel Day Lewis won his third academy award for playing the title role in 2012’s “Lincoln” set in a time before the thought of an Air Force one even existed.

Air Force One – 1997

Harrison Ford played president James Marshall keeping order in 1997’s “Air Force One,” one of his many iconic roles.

Hamilton – 2020 & 1776 – 1972

For 4th of July musical fun, the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning, “Hamilton: An American Musical” is streaming on Disney-plus to honor the founding fathers. But it wasn’t the first musical about the birth of America. “1776” was a Broadway hit before it became a movie in 1972.

Saving Private Ryan – 1998

But as we celebrate our country, let’s not forget the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the armed forces. One of the most powerful depictions of them can be seen in the five-time Oscar winning, “Saving Private Ryan.”

Glory – 1989

The contributions of the first African American infantry regiment play out in the Civil War drama, “Glory” starring Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington, who won his first Academy Award from the film.

The Sandlot – 1993

And one of the great 4th of July scenes of all time, celebrates a group of young boys love for the great American past time in “The Sandlot.”