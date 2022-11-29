CHICAGO – For the first time since his infamous “Oscar Slap” at the Academy Awards on March 27th, Will Smith is speaking about a new film that’s he’s got coming out at the end of 2022.

“Emancipation,” which is set to be released in theatres on Friday and on Apple TV on December 9th, is the true story of a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation and makes his way north to join the Union Army.

Dean Richard spoke to Smith in his first movie junket since the slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in his “A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He spoke about how this film helped him to deal with a difficult last few months along with the demands of portraying “Peter” in the film.

You can watch Smith’s interview with Richards in the video above.

