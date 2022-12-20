CHICAGO – For the first time in 11 years, two actors with a strong friendship will reunite to continue an animated series.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek are voicing characters in the film “Puss and Boots: The Last Wish” that’s due to be released in theaters on Wednesday. This is the direct/stand-alone sequel to the movie “Puss and Boots,” which the actors collaborated on back in 2011.

Before the film’s release, Dean Richards spoke with Hayek about the film on “Dean’s A-List Interviews” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. Along with discussing the film, the actor also talked about her traditions for the Christmas holiday, which is right around the time of the release of the film.

You can watch Dean’s discussion with Salma from the December 20 segment in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!