CHICAGO — It was a most unique edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Wednesday as a native of the city talked about his newest project at a popular diner downtown.

Actor, writer, and producer Dewayne Perkins, who grew up in Chicago and graduated from Curie High School, joined Dean Richards at Lou Mitchell’s on the WGN Morning News to talk about his newest project “The Blackening,” which is set to be released in theatres on June 16.

They discussed the project that centers around Black friends who gather to celebrate Juneteenth weekend but find themselves trapped in a cabin with a “twisted killer.”

Dewayne talked with Dean about how the film came together and what viewers can expect during their conversation on the June 7 show.

You can watch their full discussion on “Dean’s A-List Interview” in the video above.

