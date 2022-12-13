CHICAGO – Already with a number of honors in her career, including two Academy Awards, Cate Blanchett is earning more praise for her role in a film late in 2022.

In the movie “Tár,” she stars as Lydia Tár, a renowned composer and conductor for the Berlin Philharmonic, who is at the peak of her life when she endures a downfall.

Already earning critical acclaim, Blanchett was “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday as he spoke to the actor about how she prepared for the complex role.

You can watch that segment from December 13’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

