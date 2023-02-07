CHICAGO – A new romantic comedy is due to come out this week on Prime Video and it features a husband and a wife in major roles.

Alison Brie is one of the stars of “Somebody I Used to Know,” which is being directed by her husband Dave Franco. Ahead of it’s release, the pair sat down to talk about the film with Dean Richards as they talk about a few aspects of the film and its production.

You can see that conversation in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” on WGN Morning News from February 7 in the video above.

“Somebody I Used to Know” is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on February 10.

