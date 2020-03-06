Dean talks to the stars of ‘The Way Back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Affleck and co-stars gave a candid interview with Dean in New York while promoting their movie "The Way Back".



The film is a story of a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem that torpedoes his marriage. He discussed his own alcohol problems which have led to three stints in rehab, the latest in 2018.

Ben Affleck had to take some special measures while filming his new movie, "The Way Back".

One co-star says Affleck's rehab facility provided him with a "Sober Liaison", who escorted him on and off set.

Among Affleck's co-stars in "The Way Back" is Ja-nina Gavan-Kar, who you may know from "The L Word", "True Blood", and most recently, Jennifer Anniston's "The Morning Show".

While speaking with her in New York, Dean learned that she was born and raised in the Chicago area.