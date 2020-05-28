Dean talks to the stars of “The High Note”

Dean Richards sat down with the stars of the new Focus Features On Demand film, “The High Note.” The movie, headlining Tracee Ellis Ross also stars Dakota Johnson and friend of the morning show Ice Cube, who told us he’s still thinking about that hot dog Chicago’s Very Own chef and culinary educator Cliff Rome made for him on cold day at Wrigley Field.

“The High Note” premieres wherever you stream films, Friday May 29.

More about the movie:

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands but still aspires to her dream of becoming a music producer. Things come to a head when Grace’s long-time manager (Ice Cube) presents the singer with a choice that could alter the course of her career, and Grace must choose between playing it safe or listening to her heart in a decision that could change her life forever.