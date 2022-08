On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, the star of the new Netflix comedy series “Uncoupled.”

In the show, Neil Patrick Harris stars as a man whose longtime boyfriend moves on, leaving him suddenly single dealing with being alone and learning how to re-couple in 2022.

On a Zoom chat, Dean Richards talked about the series but also about some new body art that he just got.

“Uncoupled” is streaming on Netflix now.