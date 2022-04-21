CHICAGO — A must watch for basketball fans this weekend is the new three-part docu-series on the life and career of Magic Johnson that comes out on Apple TV+ on Friday.



“They Call Me Magic” recalls the Lakers legend’s humble beginnings, his battle with HIV, his business ventures, and of course, his on and off court relationship with the great Michael Jordan.



In a Zoom chat with WGN’s Dean Richards, Magic remembered that magical era.

The docu-series also includes interviews with Jordan, former President Barack Obama, Larry Bird and more.



In a Zoom chat with Dean, he talked about making sure the series was completely open.

“They Call Me Magic” drops on Apple TV+ Friday.