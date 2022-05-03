CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, one of the stars of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Essex Serpent.”



Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the story of a London widow who moves to Essex and forms a bond of science and skepticism with a local pastor to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.



In a Zoom chat last week, Claire compared working on a show like this versus her multi-Emmy award winning “Homeland.”



“Essex Serpent” drops on Apple TV+ on May 13.

