Dean shares three Mother’s Day Brunch recipes: Egg Muffins, Brioche French Toast Casserole and Strawberry Mimosas.

Egg Muffin Cups

Ingredients:

10 to 12 ounces frozen spinach

6 large eggs

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup cottage cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup chopped roasted red pepper (from a jar), plus more for topping

Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray or grease a standard 12-cup muffin tin.

Place the spinach in a colander and let warm water run over it until it is thawed, about 1 minute (some brands take a bit more effort to defrost: you can also use a microwave if necessary). Then use your hands to squeeze out as much excess liquid as you can.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Then stir in the oregano, salt, garlic powder, cottage cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, spinach, and roasted red pepper. Add a few grinds of fresh ground black pepper if you like.

Fill each muffin cup three-quarters of the way to the top with the egg mixture. Sprinkle the tops with additional chopped roasted red pepper.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes until set in the center and golden around the edges. Allow to cool for a few minutes (they’ll deflate, which is expected), and then run a butter knife around the edges of each muffin to loosen it and pop it out.

Enjoy immediately or store refrigerated for up to 5 days: you can eat them cold, room temp, or re-warmed

Brioche French Toast Casserole

Ingredients

1 14-16 oz. loaf brioche bread

2 ½ cup Whole or 2% Milk

6 eggs

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla

Instructions:

Slice brioche bread into 1” slices and then cut those into 1” cubes.

Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray and coat it well.

Layer bread into a greased baking dish.

In a medium bowl whisk together milk, eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla and pour evenly over the bread. Let it sit for at least 2 hours; if possible, overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake uncovered for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from oven. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Strawberry Mimosa

Ingredients:

2 cups (1 pint or 12 ounces) fresh strawberries (or frozen strawberries*)

1 cup orange juice

1 750mL bottle Prosecco, champagne or other sparkling wine

Instructions:

Remove the tops from the strawberries. Add them to a blender with the orange juice and blend.

For each drink, add ½ cup of Prosecco to the champagne flute. Then pour in ¼ cup of the strawberry puree.

