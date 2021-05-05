Dean Richards and ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ star Josh Duhamel think back to ‘Transformers’ explosion on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — One of the stars of the new sci-fi superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the time Michigan Avenue was famously “destroyed” during a filming of the “Transformers” movies.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” the story of the world’s first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s, but now, their superpowered children are struggling to live up to their parents’ legacies.
Duhamel was in several of the “Transformers” movies. A couple of them were shot in Chicago. Duhamel said he remembers it well even though it was about 11 years ago.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” premieres Friday on Netflix