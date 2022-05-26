CHICAGO — Another opening night in the theater district downtown on Wednesday night. This time, a Tony Award winning look back at one of the most legendary groups in the history of recorded sound.



“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” takes you down a trip through memory lane. It’s a cavalcade of 31 hits of one of the groups that broke records and boundaries on the famous Motown record label.



The show takes you through their history from the streets of Detroit through the many ups and downs with the group. It is historically accurate and with razor sharp choreography delivered by a cast that sounds just as slick as they look.



For a million memories and more, Dean says he’s recommending “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” at the Cadillac Palace Theater through June 5. Get tickets at broadwayinchicago.com.

