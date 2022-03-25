The Academy Awards are Sunday night.
WGN’s Dean Richards is making his predications for Hollywood’s big night.
Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
- Troy Kotsur — CODA
- Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee —The Power of the Dog
Dean says Kotsur is the actor to beat in this category.
Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose — West Side Story
- Judi Dench — Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Dean says DeBose deserves to win for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story
In addition to Best Actor and Best Actress, Dean takes a look at Best Picture.
And the nominees are…
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Dean says CODA is “well made and insightful” and deserving of the big night’s biggest award.
On Monday morning, Dean will have the full Oscar recap.
Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!