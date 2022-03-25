The Academy Awards are Sunday night.

WGN’s Dean Richards is making his predications for Hollywood’s big night.

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee —The Power of the Dog

Dean says Kotsur is the actor to beat in this category.

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Judi Dench — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Dean says DeBose deserves to win for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story

In addition to Best Actor and Best Actress, Dean takes a look at Best Picture.

And the nominees are…

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Dean says CODA is “well made and insightful” and deserving of the big night’s biggest award.

On Monday morning, Dean will have the full Oscar recap.

