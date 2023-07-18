CHICAGO — It was an entertaining morning on “Dean’s A-List Interview” as two prominent actors discussed an upcoming movie about a toy craze in the mid-to-late 1990s.

In the end, the discussion wasn’t just about the release of “The Beanie Bubble” movie with Dean Richards.

In this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview,” Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis discussed the film that’s set to be released on Friday on Apple TV+. Yet the actress took some time to discuss her own memories of Beanie Babies while the actor shared his love of gardening with Dean.

On top of that, Galifianakis talked about one of his memories of a visit to Chicago and reflected on a trip to WGN-TV.

You can watch both interviews on this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” in the video above or below from the July 18 WGN Morning News.

