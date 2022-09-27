CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, the former “High School Musical” star who is now starring in the true story of the man who snuck into Vietnam during the war to bring his hometown buddies a beer to show his appreciation for their service.

Zac Efron stars as John “Chickie” Donahue in this quirky story that started off as a well-meaning journey that quickly becomes a life changing one.

On a Zoom chat with Efron and also his two-time Oscar winning director, Peter Farrelly, they talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the recent interviews Efron has given talking about relationships, mental health, facial surgery and other personal stories that he says he doesn’t remember talking about.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” drops on Apple TV+ on Friday.



