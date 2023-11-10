Kelly Cervantes is a writer, speaker, advocate and a mom.

She and her husband, Miguel Cervantes, now live in New Jersey. Miguel starred in the title role in “Hamilton” for three years, something that he’s currently doing on Broadway.

In 2019, after fighting numerous epileptic seizures for three years, their daughter Adelaide died a few days before her 4th birthday due to a rare neuro-degenerative condition.

Now, Kelly is trying to help others who may be faced with he same kind of pain. Watch her full interview in the video player above

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!