CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today is Oscar winner Jared Leto who’s taken on a wide variety of roles of both real people and fictional characters.

In his latest project, he’s Adam Neumann, the co-founder of the infamous startup, WeWork, that rose as fast as it crashed.

Leto co-stars with fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway who plays his wife and business co-founder.



In a Zoom chat with Leto, Dean found out he’s a man of many talents. Dean asked him for a favorite recipe — something that he might re-create on his weekly cooking segment.

Leto also talked about taking on this real life role that is still fairly fresh.



“WeCrashed” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.