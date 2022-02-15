CHICAGO — On my Dean’s List/A-List Interview for today, one of the stars of the new heist-action movie “Uncharted.”
Based on the PlayStation game of the same name, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, played by Mark Wahlberg, to recover a fortune lost 500 years ago by Ferdinand Magellan.
what starts as a recovery turns into a race to reach the prize before someone else does who believes he’s the rightful heir.
On a Zoom chat with Wahlberg, he talked to Dean about growing up in Boston as one of nine siblings in one family especially when one of them is friend of the Morning Show Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block.
“Uncharted” opens in theaters Friday.
‘Uncharted’ star Mark Wahlberg shares what it was like growing up in Boston
