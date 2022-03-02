‘The Batman’ villains talk makeup process, what it means to play these characters

Dean's A List Interviews

CHICAGO — The big release of the week is the long awaited “The Batman.”

The movie is a whole new take on the 83-year-old franchise. This time, it stars former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson with a stellar supporting cast of Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffery Wright, Paul Dano and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Farrell talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the makeup process for the character.

Dean also talked to the new Riddler actor, Paul Dano, who says he’s excited to share the character with the fans.

“The Batman” opens in theaters only on Friday.

