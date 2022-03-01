‘The Batman’ stars share how they’re making Batman, Catwoman their own

CHICAGO — Several movie studios have announced Tuesday morning that they will not be releasing their films in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine. That includes Warner Bros. who said they are holding the Russian release of “The Batman” which premieres in the United States this Friday.

The studio said, “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

WGN’s Dean Richards talked with the entire cast of “The Batman” including Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Zoe Kravitz and the latest actor to take on the cape and cowl — Robert Pattinson — who Dean first met during all the teen hysteria when he was Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” movies.

Movie viewers will see lots of the things that look familiar because much of “The Batman” was shot in Chicago.

Dean talked to Pattinson about his time as the sparkling vampire of the “Twilight” series. He asked Kravitz how she’s making this version of Catwoman her own.

“The Batman” opens in theaters on Friday.