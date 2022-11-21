One of the ‘most’ successful directors of all time, three-time Oscar winner, Steven Spielberg. His films have dazzled, entertained and told important stories. Until now, the story that he’s telling is of his own life.

In “The Fablemans,” you follow a middle class, struggling family with a young son fascinated by motion pictures and how he followed his dream.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!