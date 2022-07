CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List Interview, the stars of the upcoming marvel adventure, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”



Chris Hemsworth returns as the mighty god of thunder taking on Christian Bale as the evil Gorr the God Butcher.”

Rounding out the cast is Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Oscar winner Natalie Portman, both of whom had nothing but praise for Hemsworth.



“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens on Friday.