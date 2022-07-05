CHICAGO — The stars behind the voices in the new movie, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the film.

It’s the story of a 1-inch-tall shell and his colorful life with his grandmother and their pet lint named Alan.



Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy that is discovered by a documentary filmmaker — posting a short film that goes viral.



SNL alum, Jenny Slate provides the voice of Marcel but the voice of the grandmother is the legendary Isabella Rossellini, who told us while the characters are small in this movie, the message is big.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is in theaters now.