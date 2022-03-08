Samuel L. Jackson talks about his personal connection to dementia, Alzheimer’s

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, the man whose 120 movies in his career have earned more money than any other actor — $5.7 billion.



Samuel L. Jackson’s latest project is a six-episode series based on the novel, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.” It’s the story of a 91-year-old man who’s living with dementia who undergoes an experiment treatment that temporarily restores his memory revealing some shocking truths.



Recently Jackson received an honorary Academy Award because of his box office dominance.

He talked to Dean about his personal connection with dementia.



“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday and then new episodes every Friday.