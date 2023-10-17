CHICAGO — It’s a show that many generations of Chicagoans got to see as children, and now it’s making a comeback with a whole new look in 2023.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is back after a six-year hiatus that began in 17 as the company is rolling out a new show to appeal to the next generation of fans.

There are no animals this time with the circus featuring a number of different acts as part of the presentation that will have a stop at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena November 3-5.

Before this show rolls back into Chicagoland, Dean Richards made a trip to Palmetto, Florida to check out the rehearsals for this new “high-tech” show at the headquarters of Feld Entertainment.

He spoke with that company’s COO Juliette Feld Grossman about what spectators can expect to see out of this new look Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as they hit the road after six years.

You can see Dean’s segment on the upcoming show from October 17’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

