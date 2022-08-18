Friends of the Morning News Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star as the Pastor and First Lady of an Atlanta area mega church trying to recover from a scandal in the new movie, “Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul.”

They stopped by the studio for some to talk about finding the inspiration for these characters and about the beloved roles from their previous projects.

Also Regina, who holds a Master’s in Journalism, gives WGN’s weekend weather report a try. Watch the video in player below:

“Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul” is in theaters Sept. 2.