Paul Walter Hauser’s new Apple TV+ series Black Bird is based on the dark, real life events in an attempt to get a confession from a serial murderer.

The actors stopped by to tell us about the project and working with co-star Ray Liotta shortly before his death.

Hauser also shared his Chicago comedy roots, which have kept fans of his work on Cobra Kai and Cruella in stiches. He’s also due to appear in the upcoming season of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty.

