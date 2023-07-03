Pierce Brosnan heads the A-list cast of the new Netflix film “The Out-Laws.”



All the crazy flight problems last week kept him from interviews, but we caught up with two of his costars, Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev.



The talked about what it was like to work with the former James Bond.

And you may remember Devine from the Pitch Perfect movies and Modern Family. He said this movie is not groundbreaking and that’s o-k.

