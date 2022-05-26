

Richard Thomas may be best remembered as John- Boy from the classic tv series, “The Waltons.” More recently, he also made his mark on “Ozark”, but right now he’s starring as one of the most powerful characters in American literature, Atticus Finch, the small town attorney in the depression-era, deep south… Defending an African American man charged with raping a White woman.



The re-staged version of the classic, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is running through this coming Sunday at the Nederlander Theatre, downtown.

