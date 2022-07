CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, another one of the stars of the new animated adventure “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

You know Michael Cera from projects like “Superbad,” “Juno” and “Arrested Development.” Now, he’s the title character in this new animated adventure.

In a Zoom chat, the 34-year-old actor, who still looks like he’s 15, talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about a recent addition in his house.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” opens in theaters on Friday.