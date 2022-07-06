Marsai Martin spent 8 seasons as Diane Johnson from the hit show “Black’ish.” Now she’s moving on to new projects in business and media. One of the partnerships she’s most proud of is with Eventbrite.com. “The Social Connection” hopes to help Gen Z avoid social isolation through a series of live events.

“Live events are powerful,” Marsai says. “They bring us together in ways that social media and daily life can’t.” To launch Eventbrite’s Social Connection Project, Marsai has curated events in select US cities, including Chicago, where young people can socialize while roller skating, learning improv comedy, or making pizza. For a limited time and while supplies last, you can snag FREE tickets to her event picks when you use the code CONNECTION2022 (not all ticket types apply).

You can find the link here.