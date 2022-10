CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, an Academy Award winning star of the new family film “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”

Javier Bardem has gone from some of the toughest, most disturbing character in movie history to the quirky owner of a talking crocodile.

In a Zoom chat, he talked to Dean Richards about the wide range of movie roles that he’s taken on.

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” featuring the voice of Shawn Mendes opens on Friday.