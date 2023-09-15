CHICAGO — One of the most popular musicals in recent memory in Chicago is making its return to the city – and it’s a great moment for its creator.

That’s a great thing for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He’ll get the chance to see a new group of people see “Hamilton” for the first time as it makes its return to Chicago with a run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre downtown. It will start on Friday with shows scheduled through the end of the year.

This follows an incredibly successful run for “Hamilton” at the CIBC Theatre from September 2016 through January 2020.

Before the start of this most recent run of the musical, Miranda sat down to talk about the show, what he’s working on now, and his future plans with Dean Richards on “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch that entire discussion in the video above.

