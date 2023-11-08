CHICAGO — One of the more versatile actresses was back on WGN Morning News Wednesday after a busy fall and a very full holiday season ahead.

Kristin Chenoweth, who has multiple credits on stage and screen, talked with Dean Richards about a number of topics on her career during an appearance on behalf of the Command brand this holiday season.

She talked with Dean Richards about a number of topics in her career and life, including her recent marriage, the 20th anniversary of "Wicked," along with her plans for the holidays during the segment.

You can watch her full interview with Dean in this edition of the “A-List Interview” from the November 8 WGN Morning News in the video above.

