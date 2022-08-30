CHICAGO — Kevin Smith is one of the stars, and also the director, of the indie franchise classic “Clerks.”



He made the first movie in 1994 about a group of convince store losers that lead to a second movie a few years later and now, “Clerks III” will be hitting theaters in September.



Kevin is long-time friends with Ben Affleck and is one of an elite group who was invited to the much talked about private wedding of Jennifer Lopez and his ole pal.



In a Zoom chat about the movie, he also gave Dean an inside look behind the curtain of celebrity secrecy.



“Clerks III” opens in theaters on Sept. 13.

